Slovakia Signs Agreement To Form New Government Led By Fico

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Slovakia, the leader of the Smer-SD party, Robert Fico, who announced his intention to stop military support for Ukraine, signed a memorandum of coalition with the Hlas party and the pro-Russian Slovak National Party (SNP).

This is reported by AP , Ukrinform reported.

The memorandum signed Wednesday provides for a coalition of Smer, which holds 42 seats; the left-wing Hlas, or Voice, party, which placed third in the election and has 27 seats; and the ultra-nationalist and pro-Russia Slovak National Party, which has 10 lawmakers in the new parliament.

As part of the coalition deal, Smer will get to appoint the prime minister and six other ministers, opening the way for Fico to serve as Slovakia's head of government for the fourth time.

Hlas will get to name the parliament speaker and seven Cabinet ministers, and the Slovak National Party three ministers.

It is not known when Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová will be able to swear in the new government.

He said he wants Slovakia to remain a member of the EU and NATO but with“full respect” for his country's sovereignty.

As reported, the Smer-SD party received 22.9% of the vote in the Slovak parliamentary elections on September 30.

Its leader Robert Fico said that if he won the election, he planned to cancel military support for Ukraine.