US Aircraft Carrier Arrives In Eastern Mediterranean Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group arrives in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

This is reported by the Central Command of the US Armed Forces, Ukrinform reported.

"The arrival of these highly capable forces to the region is a strong signal of deterrence should any actor hostile to Israel consider trying to take advantage of this situation," said General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, commander, U.S. Central Command.

Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), with its 8 squadrons of attack and support aircraft, and the Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as well as the Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80).

Assault and support aircraft arrive with the group.

Poland evacuates more than 600 of its citizens from

As reported, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the United States was moving one of its aircraft carrier groups to the Eastern Mediterranean amid the escalating conflict between Israel and HAMAS.

He also reaffirmed the United States' commitment to expedite the provision of air defense equipment and ammunition that Israel needs to strengthen its defense.