TANAKA To Provide Pure Gold, Pure Silver, And Pure Bronze Medals For The Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2023

TOKYO, Oct 11, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) will provide and donate pure gold, silver, and bronze medals to the top three finishers in the half marathon (elite athletes) and elite para athletes (wheelchair, visual impairment, and upper limb impairment) categories at the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2023. The Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2023 is organized by the Tokyo Marathon Foundation, and will be held on October 15, 2023.

Medals Using Concentric Circles to Represent a Half Marathon with a Diverse Range of Participants

The Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon medals provided by TANAKA Holdings are made from pure gold, pure silver, and pure bronze-this makes them special and unique among sports medals and rarities of considerable value. The medals presented to the top three finishers are approximately 55 mm in diameter and approximately 2.3 mm thick; the weights of pure gold, pure silver, and pure bronze are approximately 100 grams, 55 grams, and 45 grams, respectively.

The design of the medals and ribbons was inspired by the concept of the event,“to give the extraordinary experience of running to everyone, even those who have never run before.” The medals are decorated with gently curving concentric circles, representing the participation of a diverse range of people and the gentle spread of a ripple-like impact. On the back of the medals, the number 21.0975 km, which is the full distance of the half marathon, and the date of the event are engraved, along with the word“FINISHER.”

About the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2023

The Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2023 is a public participation half marathon (21.0975 km) that is half the distance of the Tokyo Marathon (42.195 km). It was born from the desire to create a half marathon that would give the extraordinary experience of running to everyone. It was named“Legacy” to carry on the momentum of sports and wellness that grew during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics as a legacy and preserve it for many years to come. The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games marathon course will be utilized, with the Japan National Stadium at the center of the event. The Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2023 aims to be an event that anyone can participate in, including top runners, general public runners, and para runners, by meeting the diverse needs of runners due to new lifestyles.

TANAKA Precious Metals produces winner medals for the Tokyo Marathon, sponsors various public marathons, supports the promotion of sports for para athletes as an official partner of the Japanese Para Sports Association (JPSA), and also produced and sold official commemorative medals for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics among other activities. The TANAKA Precious Metals will actively continue to produce medals made of precious metals and support the promotion of sports with the aim of contributing to the realization of a prosperous society.

Weight and size

- Pure Gold Medal: approx. 100g; approx. 55 mm in diameter and 2.3 mm thick

- Pure Silver Medal: approx. 55g; approx. 55 mm in diameter and 2.3 mm thick

- Pure Bronze Medal: approx. 45g; approx. 55 mm in diameter and 2.3 mm thick

Race Information of the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2023