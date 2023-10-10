Turkmenistan And Belgium Looking At Horizons Of Comprehensive Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 11. Turkmenistan and Belgium discuss prospects for comprehensive
cooperation, exploring various avenues for enhanced collaboration
in a wide range of areas, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed during a meeting in Brussels between
the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium Sapar Palvanov and the
Belgian MP Tim Vandenput, who is also the Chair of the
Belgium-Turkmenistan Parliamentary Friendship Group.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects of
cooperation between Turkmenistan and Belgium in various fields,
including politics, economy, culture, and education.
The main emphasis was placed on the need to intensify the
inter-parliamentary dialogue. The Ambassador stressed the
importance of the friendship group established in 2020 as a key
impetus for cooperation between the parliaments of both
countries.
In turn, the deputy stressed the growing role of Turkmenistan in
Belgium and expressed confidence in cooperation, especially in the
fields of transport, energy, agriculture, and education.
In the context of transport cooperation, emphasis was placed on
the geographical location of Turkmenistan and the possibilities of
the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.
Meanwhile, the development of economic cooperation between
Belgium and Turkmenistan represents an important perspective in
which the two countries seek to deepen ties and cooperation in
various economic sectors.
