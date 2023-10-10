(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech stocks issues a new edition of the Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast .

Listen to the Podcast:

Cleantech Podcast - Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A; BRK.B) Pollution Legacy Versus its Propaganda October 10, 2023

SHARE PODCAST:

Listen to the cleantech and climate change podcast on Spotify

Transcript

Good morning . I touched on Warren Buffets' Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A ; BRK.B )

pollution ratings in a recent podcast, noting it was one of the top ten air polluters, ranking 9th according to the Political Economy Research Institute for the Toxic 100 Air Polluters Index (2022 Report, Based on 2020 Data)

Also according to Political Economy Research Institute they are ranked 4th in Greenhouse 100 Polluters Index.

Greenhouse 100 Polluters Index (2022 Report, Based on 2020 Data)

(Click on column headers to re-sort table: current sort is by Greenhouse 100 Rank.)

Seeing this made me wants to dig deeper and see what the reality of the company is versus its environmental propaganda.

According to their website , "Berkshire Hathaway Energy's core principle of Environmental RESPECT recognizes the importance of minimizing the impacts our operations have on the environment, and we are committed to using natural resources wisely and protecting our environment for the benefit of future generations."

Talking about ESG they say , "ESG/Sustainability-Sustainability is inherent in Berkshire Hathaway Energy's vision to be the best energy company in serving our customers, while delivering sustainable energy solutions. Our sustainability strategy focuses on reducing environmental impacts, supporting our communities, embracing a diverse and inclusive workforce, and advancing strong governance principles."

Contradicting this is an article from Cornell in 2022 . Christopher Marquis is a professor in sustainable global enterprise at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business and author of Better Business: How the B Corp Movement Is Remaking Capitalism. Marquis says Buffett's resistance to sustainability practices and transparency tarnishes his reputation.

Marquis says, "Buffett is clearly trapped in the past. The days of companies being able to buttress their profits by passing costs of their pollution onto society are numbered. Investors, governments and consumers are increasingly demanding not only more transparency on emissions, but also for companies to come up with credible net-zero commitments. The longer he holds out, the more and more this will tarnish his reputation as an investor and citizen."

Apparently he is not changing and neither is his company. In May of this year, Reuters reported , "Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders on Saturday overwhelmingly rejected six proposals for environmental, social and governance changes at Warren Buffett's conglomerate, all of which the billionaire investor and his board opposed."

"By margins of at least 3-to-1, shareholders voted against three proposals that Berkshire disclose more about its climate-related risks or greenhouse gas emissions and efforts to address them, and its efforts to promote diversity."

So the irony is, he funds the Bill Gates Foundation and AP reported he has given the Gates Foundation nearly $39.3 billion. It may even be more. And what does Bill Gates profess to be as he attends global forums and offers his advice everywhere?...An expert on Climate Change.

If all of this wasn't true it would be ridiculous.

For investors, note to self: dig deeper than the corporate propaganda.

Thanks, that's it for today. Do something good for this beautiful planet each and every day.

If you would like to be a guest on this podcast and tell your story please call me at 800 665 0411

Visit the Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast page at Investorideas

The Investorideas podcasts are also available on iTunes (Apple Podcasts), Amazon, Audible, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker, iHeartRadio, and most audio platforms available.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is a platform for investing ideas. We publish breaking stock news, stock research, guest posts and create original top rated investing podcasts, plus sector tag articles featuring up and coming companies and industry leaders. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the Crypto Corner Podcast , Play by Play Sports Podcast , Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move Podcast , Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast , Exploring Mining Podcast , Betting on Gaming Stocks Podcast and the AI Eye Podcast . We also create free investor stock directories for AI and tech, biotech, cannabis, cleantech, crypto, defense, gaming, health and wellness, mining, oil and gas, sports and water. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire .Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.