Azerbaijan, German Eastern Business Association Contribute To Expansion Of Trade Links

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov, as part of his working visit to Germany, has met with the German Eastern Business Association CEO Michael Harms, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on the expansion of trade relations, the promotion of innovations, and opportunities for cooperation.

The head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Yusif Abdullayev, also attended the meeting.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany reached nearly $1.1 billion in the first eight months of 2023, which is a 59 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Germany ranks among the top 10 countries in terms of Azerbaijan's trade volume.

The SMBDA was established under the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated December 28, 2017. It supports the development of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country by providing SMBs with a number of services as well as ensuring coordination and regulation of services rendered by government entities to SMBs.