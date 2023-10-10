Azerbaijan, German Eastern Business Association Contribute To Expansion Of Trade Links

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Chairman of the
Board of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency
(SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov, as part of his working visit to Germany,
has met with the German Eastern Business Association CEO Michael
Harms, Trend reports.
The meeting focused on the expansion of trade relations, the
promotion of innovations, and opportunities for cooperation.
The head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion
Agency (AZPROMO), Yusif Abdullayev, also attended the meeting.
The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany reached nearly
$1.1 billion in the first eight months of 2023, which is a 59
percent increase compared to the same period last year. Germany
ranks among the top 10 countries in terms of Azerbaijan's trade
volume.
The SMBDA was established under the Decree of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated December 28, 2017.
It supports the development of small and medium businesses (SMBs)
in the country by providing SMBs with a number of services as well
as ensuring coordination and regulation of services rendered by
government entities to SMBs.
