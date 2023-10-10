Education Department Launches Sabaoon Schools Initiative For Tribal Districts

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Haroon ur Rasheed

The Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has granted approval to initiate a program aimed at providing education to children in the tribal districts through private schools funded by the government. This ambitious project not only promises to boost literacy rates in the former tribal areas of KP but also offers employment prospects for local youth.

Documents from the Department of Education reveal that the Sabaoon Schools Initiative Program is set to commence in the former tribal districts. Under this program, out-of-school students will receive education in private schools, and the government will cover their expenses. The fee structure for students will vary based on their grade level, with the government footing the bill.

KG students: Rs. 1,000 per month

1st to 5th standard students: Rs. 1,500 per month

6th to 7th standard students: Rs. 2,000 per month

The Seventeen Schools Initiative program will target areas lacking government schools or private educational institutions, aiming to bridge educational gaps in underserved regions.

The initial phase of the Sabaoon Schools Initiative will be rolled out in 7 former tribal districts and 6 divisions this year. This includes 4 schools in Bajaur, 3 each in Mohmand and Khyber, and 2 each in Orakzai, Kurram, and North Waziristan. Students will either be enrolled in private schools with government funding or private schools will be established for their education.

Selection committees led by the District Education Officer will be responsible for identifying eligible students in accordance with formal guidelines. In areas devoid of both government and private schools, locally educated youth will receive grants of up to Rs. 1 lakh to establish schools, providing free education to students with government support.

Education department officials anticipate that this initiative will provide over 4,000 students with the opportunity to receive free education this year alone, while also creating employment opportunities for 100 youth.

MD of the Tribal Districts Education Foundation, Abdul Karim, expressed that the Education Department's vision is to ensure equal educational opportunities for students in the former tribal districts. This vision is driving the implementation of the Sabaoon Schools Initiative Program, with an estimated cost of 80 million rupees for the current year. It is expected to substantially elevate literacy rates in the region.

