MP Marafi Submits Interpellation Against Minister Of Public Works

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- MP Dawood Marafi submitted, Tuesday, an interpellation with three axes against Minister of Public Works Dr. Amani Bogammas.
The first axe of the interpellation includes "Public Authority for Roads, wasting public funds, not enforcing the law, and failing to perform job duties," Al-Dostour News Network reported.
The second axes includes "failure to perform and follow up on the Ministry's work," while the third axe touches on "Kuwait International Airport", it added.
Under the Article (100) of the Constitution, MPs have the rights to submit interpellations against the Prime Minister and ministers about internal affairs of their duties. (end)
ae
MENAFN10102023000071011013ID1107218991
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.