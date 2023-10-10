War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel More Than 30 Enemy Attacks In Six Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have repelled attacks by Russian troops in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarske sectors, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces continue to conduct defensive operations in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol sector and offensive actions in the Bakhmut area, destroying the enemy, gradually liberating temporarily occupied territories and entrenching themselves on the achieved lines, the report said.

As many as 39 combat clashes took place in the past day. The enemy launched one missile strike, 63 air strikes and used multiple launch rocket systems 47 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Russia carried out another air attack against Ukraine overnight, using 36 Shahed-136/131 one-way attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 26 of them.

The following settlements were hit by air strikes: Halahanivka, Chernihiv region; Dihtiarne and Stepne, Sumy region; Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka and Pishchane, Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Siversk, Spirne, Andriivka, Keramik, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region; Zmiivka and Beryslav, Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the North operational-strategic group of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducting acts of sabotage in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions and increasing the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops in the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy attacks near Makiivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks near Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. For their part, Ukrainian forces continue assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. They made partial gains near Andriivka, Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment and entrenching themselves on the achieved lines.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops in the Avdiivka and Marinka sectors, the enemy carried out more than 15 unsuccessful attacks outside Maкinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarske sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy near Levadne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational-strategic group of troops in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian forces are engaged in counterbattery combat, destroying supply depots and launching strikes on the enemy's rear.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force launched ten strikes on areas where the enemy's manpower, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Ukrainian missile forces hit a command post, an ammunition warehouse, two areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, and the enemy's EW station.

Photo: 148th Separate Artillery Brigade