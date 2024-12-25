Kerala: Lord Ayyappa Temple In Sabarimala Set For 'Mandala Pooja' Today Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Mandala Pooja, an important ritual marking the conclusion of the first phase of the annual pilgrimage to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple , is scheduled for December 26.

The ritual will be performed between noon and 12:30 pm by the temple's head priest, Kandararu Rajeevaru. This was announced by the President of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), P S Prasanth, during a press on Tuesday, as reported by PTI.

“The ceremonial“thanka anki” procession, commenced from the Aranmula Parthasarathi Temple in Pathanamthitta on Sunday, would reach Pamba by Wednesday afternoon.” he said.

The procession will first be welcomed by Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan at Pamba, and then received by the TDB President and members at the Sannidhanam (temple complex) in the evening.

Later, the "thanka anki," the sacred attire, would be draped on the idol of the presiding deity before the 'aarathi.'

"After the mandala pooja and the "neyyabhishekam," the portals of the Lord Ayyappa temple would be closed by 11 pm on December 26, marking the culmination of the first leg of the annual pilgrimage," he said.

The Sabarimala Temple will reopen on the evening of December 30 for the Makaravilakku festivities, with the main ritual scheduled for January 14, according to Prashant.

To manage the crowd, virtual queue bookings have been limited to 50,000 for December 25 and 60,000 for December 26, ensuring a smoother flow of pilgrims during the events.

