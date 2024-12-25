Fog Alert! Delhi Airport Issues Advisory, THESE Trains Running Late Amid Low Visibility What You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi Airport on December 26 has issued an advisory informing that low visibility procedures are in progress. However, it added that there has been no impact on flight operations.



In its advisory, it advised passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

| Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 26, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

IndiGo in its advisory also warned on impact on flight due to visibility. Taking to its social media, IndiGo wrote,“#6ETravelAdvisory: With low visibility expected in #Delhi in the morning, flight schedules might be impacted. We recommend keeping a tab on the flight status before heading to the airport. Safe Travels!”





| Delhi: Man sets self on fire in front of Rail Bhawan, sustains 90% burns

Earlier on December 25, the airport had stated that flights not compliant with CAT III standards could experience potential disruptions due to low visibility conditions. CAT III, or Category III , is an approach system that allows flights to land safely during poor visibility conditions and ensures operational functionality for compliant flights. Visibility in the city was recorded at 100 meters due to dense fog at 5:30 am.

Trains running late

Apart from flight, trains heading to the national capital are also running late. In an update shared by news agency ANI, a total of 18 trains are running late with some trains are late by over 200 minutes. Earlier on December 25, 20 trains were running late.





Delhi trains running late

| Kazakhstan Crash: Azerbaijan suspends flights to Russia till probe endsDelhi weather update

As per RWFC Delhi, moderate fog has been predicted at most places with dense fog at isolated places in the morning. The weather department also predicted the possibility of very light to light rain towards the evening and night. In addition to this, shallow fog is also predicted during this time.



Speaking of its impact, it warned that the climate might affect some airports, highways and railway routes. It also warned of road traffic conditions, and adviced commuters to use fog lights during driving.

(With inputs from agencies)