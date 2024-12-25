Woman Killed As Russian Forces Shell Novoosynove In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was killed following a Russian strike on Novoosynove in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region early on December 25.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

The attack occurred at approximately 09:30 in the Kupiansk district, where Russian forces shelled the village, damaging private homes and outbuildings.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, addressing war crimes resulting in the death of a person.

Over 70 buildings damaged after massive Russian attack on Kharkiv

Between 06:00 and 06:30 on December 25, Russian forces launched 12 missile strikes targeting several districts of Kharkiv and its surrounding areas. The assault injured six people and caused significant damage to critical infrastructure. Later, at around 08:30, the city endured another attack, this time by a Shahed strike drone. A direct hit destroyed a private home and damaged several others.