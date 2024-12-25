Ukraine Receives EUR 150M From EU For School Meals, Recovery Projects Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has received EUR 150 million from the European Union to fund free school meals for primary students and rebuild infrastructure.

Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"The funds will be allocated to provide free meals for children in grades 1-4, restore infrastructure, and ensure the uninterrupted production of agricultural goods," Shmyhal said.

This marks the second tranche of a EUR 300 million agreement between Ukraine and the EU aimed at supporting rapid recovery efforts in the country.

"We are grateful to the EU countries and institutions for their crucial support in rebuilding our nation, assisting businesses, and creating comfortable living conditions for Ukrainians," Shmyhal added.

Previously, the Ukrainian government allocated over UAH 2.6 billion, supplied by the European Commission, to fund free school meals.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine