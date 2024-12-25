Japan Airlines Reports Cyberattack, Ticket 'Sales Suspended For Domestic, International Flights'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Japan (JAL) reported a cyberattack early Thursday (December 26), causing delays to domestic and international flights. "A system malfunction has been occurring in the equipment that connects the company and its customers since 7:24 a.m. today. This is expected to affect both domestic and international flights," the airlines posted on X on Thursday.

In another post, Japan Airlines said it identified "the cause of the problem at 8:56 and took action".

'We are currently checking the system recovery status," the airlines said.

It informed that the "[ticket] sales have been suspended for both domestic and international flights departing today."

"We apologize for any inconvenience caused," the post read.

Japan Airlines (JAL) is the country's second-biggest airline after All Nippon Airways (ANA).

Public broadcaster NHK reported that problems with the airline's baggage check-in system had delayed more than a dozen flights at several Japanese airports. It, however, mentioned there were no mass cancellations or major disruption.