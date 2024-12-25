Christmas: 'Hallelujah Jhoom Jhoom...,' Varanasi Church Celebrates Bhojpuri Carols Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Christmas celebrations were held on Wednesday at the Mahmoorganj Church in Varanasi, where Bhojpuri carols resonated through the air. These carols are sung in Bhojpuri to make the church services more accessible to the local community and to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ in a language that resonates deeply with the people.

The tradition, which began in 1986, attracts a large number of worshippers every year to the church, which is affectionately known as the“Bhojpuri Church.” Little Rav, a resident of Varanasi, who has been attending the church's Bhojpuri carol service for years, shared,“Today is a day for rejoicing in church so that peace and love prevail. The love God has shown to us is what we wish to pass on to our family, friends, and community.”





He emphasised that the use of Bhojpuri helps bridge gaps and makes the messages of Christ accessible to all. "Bhojpuri is widely spoken here, and using the language in our hymns and prayers helps people relate better," he added.

Shivpal, a lawyer from the city, also shared his thoughts, saying, "It felt great to see the birth of Jesus Christ being celebrated with carols in Bhojpuri. The spirit of the occasion was so much more touching in the language we all understand."

The parish priest, addressed the gathered crowd in Bhojpuri, emphasising the importance of local language in making religious services inclusive.