Agriculture Ministry, Mercy Corps Sign Mou To Support Olive Farmers

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Agriculture Minister Khalid Hneifat and Mercy Corps Country Director in Jordan Darius Radcliffe on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost the expertise of olive farmers and support the agricultural extension sector.

The MoU aims to support the olive sector in facing climate change by training agricultural extension workers in soil health, organic fertilisation and supplementary irrigation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hneifat stressed the importance of maintaining a long-lasting partnership with Mercy Corps within the agricultural sector aimed at supporting the ministry's efforts in promoting sustainable agriculture through infrastructure development and farmer rehabilitation. The minister also commended the organisation's valuable contributions to the agricultural sector.











