GIZ Country Director Visits Renovated School In Chernihiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Daniel Busche, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) Country Director in Ukraine, has visited a Chernihiv-based secondary school, which was damaged in Russia's missile attack last August and renovated with the support of the U-LEAD Programme.

“For me the most impressive thing is seeing the students being in class, being committed to the teachers and just seeing them being in a normal routine of school life. At the same time, just a few minutes ago, we saw that there was an air alarm, and we saw how disciplined they were when they went to the shelters, and how committed they are. Another for me a very impressive thing is also to see the teachers, how committed they are to their jobs, as well as to take care of the kids,” Busche told.

In his words, supporting education in Ukraine at the municipal level is investing in the future.

In recognition of the huge challenges in the education sector of municipalities during the war, the European Commission's Service for Foreign Policy Instrument (FPI) has provided U-LEAD with Europe with additional resources – over 5 million EUR – to reconstruct 12 schools in war-affected Kyiv, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions and build 25 Digital Learning Centres in 2023, in addition to a number of other capacity building activities, such as advising, consultations and trainings to create a safe and supportive environment for children to learn.

A reminder that, on August 19, 2023, Russia launched a missile strike on the Chernihiv Drama Theater. Following the enemy attack, numerous buildings were damaged nearby, including the aforementioned secondary school. The U-LEAD with Europe Programme promptly launched an additional support program to renovate the affected educational institution.

Photo: Roman Baluk