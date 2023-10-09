(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rico Monaco releases new single-Oliver Sings, Trailer for Italo Americano about his show and wonderful experiences in Italy, playing Sammy Hagar's Birthday Bash

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NEW SINGLE:Oliver Sings, Italo Americano Trailer, Sammy Hagar's Birthday Bash 2023

Italo Americano: Rico Monaco Live In Italy Trailer

This is the teaser trailer for "Italo Americano: Rico Monaco Live In Italy." This documentary will be released on November 3, 2023. It it about the amazing and emotional show that Rico Monaco & Friends performed in San Bartolomeo In Galdo, Italy on September 7, 2023. The film will also be about the experience Rico had visiting his cousins, friends, and visiting many incredible places in Bella Italia. What makes this so very special is that SBIG is the hometown of Rico's paternal grandparents, Concetta Agostinelli and Giuseppe Monaco. Giuseppe was an opera singer and as soon as he emigrated to the USA he ended up fighting for the US Military in France during WWI. Concetta came to Ellis Island, NY 6 months after him and he was already fighting in France. Unfortunately, he received a dose of Mustard Gas but survived. He did perform many operas in NYC once returning from the war but he sadly was confined to a veterans hospital in the city the last 30 years of his life. Being the only professional musician of his grandchildren, Rico feels responsibility to do his best at each and every performance to honor his grandparents great sacrifice in getting the family to the USA. And of course, Giuseppe's dream has become Rico's dream, to make music and perform around the world which he has now done. And will continue to do. Also, as the grandchild of all Italian grandparents (his maternal grandparents are from Napoli and Avellino also in Campania regions of Italy), Rico has a growing deep personal connection and love for Italy. He loves the USA but Italy has his heart and whenever he has visited he feels ALIVE and welcome by the beautiful people there.

Rico Monaco Band is a fusion of Rock and Latin music . They have performed to rave reviews around the world, won many awards for their album and original song releases, RMB YouTube channel has had over 2 Million Views,, appeared on morning TV shows, headlined shows at festivals/concerts, and opened for numerous national acts in some of the best venues. Rico's exposure to Jazz, Fusion, Latin, Caribbean music and culture has greatly influenced his music. This led to his working with Tito Puente Jr. and his creating a unique blend of high powered American Rock and Latin music. Rico Monaco is an artist/songwriter, guitarist, producer, and band leader that is recognized internationally.

Shows: October 10 & 12: Sammy Hagar's Birthday Bash, Cabo Wabo Cantina, Mexico

October 12: Amigos De Los Ninos Charity Benefit Cerritos MX

October 21: Fiesta De Mi Gente in Mt Dora, FL

November 2: Fredsters in Maitland FL Tickets Here

November 18: Lake Nona Jazz Festival, Lake Nona, FL More dates coming...

Trailer for Italo Americano: Rico Monaco Live In Italy