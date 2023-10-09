Media: ‘Queen of Canada’ cautions villagers with open execution

(MENAFN) A self-proclaimed Queen of Canada, Romana Didulo, has instilled terror in a small village in Saskatchewan, where her cult has taken over an abandoned school. According to a report by a news agency, the group is now issuing threats of public execution to villagers who fail to comply with their leader's demands. This ominous development has caused a growing sense of unease within the community.



The Queen of Canada cult first emerged in Richmound, Saskatchewan, in mid-September, having been ousted from Kamsack due to vehement protests from local residents. Determined to reclaim their peace, Richmound residents staged their own demonstration on September 24. The scene involved a procession of cars near the school, blaring horns in a unified call for the cult to vacate the premises.



Adding to the escalating tension, Didulo's followers sent a series of threatening emails to village officials on Monday. Richmound's Mayor, Brad Miller, disclosed this concerning development to the news agency. This alarming turn of events has left the community grappling with the unsettling presence of the self-styled Queen and her zealous adherents.



In the face of mounting fear and apprehension, the residents of Richmound find themselves in a precarious situation, with the threat of public execution looming overhead. The Queen of Canada cult's audacious occupation of the abandoned school and their ominous warnings have left the community in a state of disquiet, prompting urgent calls for action and intervention from local authorities.



