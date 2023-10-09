The Sullivan Group & D2i Launch New RSQ® Dashboard To Help Reduce Risk, Improve Patient Safety

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Southwestern Michigan Emergency Services Becomes First Client to Implement New RSQ® Dashboard.

- Dan Sullivan, MD, JD, FACEPPHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- At the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Scientific Assembly conference, The Sullivan Group (TSG) and d2i announced the release of the RSQ® Dashboard, a new analytics program designed to help hospital systems and medical groups reduce medical errors and adverse events in emergency medicine.Avoidable medical errors continue to be a pressing concern and the cost of medical malpractice continues to rise for many medical groups and hospital systems across the United States. In response, TSG and d2i have collaborated to develop a new solution that helps healthcare providers monitor their greatest risk exposures more closely, and work closely with clients to effectively mitigate those risks before they become an adverse event.Available via d2i, a leading healthcare data analytics company, the RSQ® Dashboard builds upon the existing data infrastructure made available to d2i clients. Over the last 12 months, TSG and d2i have refined the parameters, logic and validated the integrity of the clinical data with early adopters, and now are making the program available to all hospital systems and medical groups.“We have really enjoyed our partnership with d2i, and we look forward to further advancing our mission of helping hospitals and medical groups improve patient safety,” said Dan Sullivan, MD, JD, FACEP, founder and CEO of The Sullivan Group.“TSG has been analyzing medical records for areas of risk exposure for the last 25 years, and our work with d2i takes that effort to another level and automates that process for clients. Fortunately, we share common clients, and those medical leaders' willingness to participate in our early adopter program helped sharpen our focus for the initial product release and paves the way for future enhancements.”Southwestern Michigan Emergency Services (SWMES ), an emergency medicine group in Kalamazoo Michigan that serves the largest Medicaid population in Michigan outside of Detroit, is the first client to implement the RSQ® Dashboard. SWMES has been using TSG's RSQ® Education program for over 15 years, and d2i's data analytics platform since 2020.SWMES expects to achieve compelling results, including reductions in potential adverse events, enhanced quality improvement collaboration with hospital leadership, and strengthened negotiations with medical malpractice insurance carriers.Some key features of the RSQ® Dashboard that SWMES and other clients will be using are:. Appropriate Management of Patients with Abnormal Vital Signs: unfortunately, many hospitals discharge patients with abnormal and very abnormal vital signs far too often. RSQ® Dashboard gives healthcare clients insight into this significant area of risk, cutting the data by Provider or Nurse and correlating those cases to outcomes [e.g. Return in 72 hours].. Returns in 72 hours: A critical indicator of quality and risk, the dashboard provides insight into the frequency of bouncebacks and bouncebacks that get admitted. The tool allows filtering by clinical entities and providers offering a first-of-its kind risk, safety and educational tool.. Appropriate Management of Patients with 'Seconds-to-Minutes' Emergencies: a subset of all patients presenting to the emergency department fit into the 'seconds-to-minutes' emergencies category, which need to be treated rapidly and safely to avoid an adverse outcome. The RSQ® Dashboard applies grouping logic to help clients monitor these cases more closely, the specific time intervals of patient care with these cases, and the outcomes of these cases.. Provider-Specific Insights: the RSQ® Dashboard displays clinical data by Provider, making targeted performance improvement efforts more manageable for the clinicians and the leadership.Both d2i and TSG anticipate the RSQ® Dashboard will continue to evolve and improve as more medical groups begin to implement the product. We anticipate demonstrable improvements in patient safety and reductions in risk exposure.“This is the kind of collaboration it is going to take to solve the challenges faced by the EM specialty and its stakeholders. The RSQ® Dashboard is a product of the collective domain expertise of the TSG and d2i teams and the passion we share.” said Scott Richards, CEO of d2i.“This is just another step in our journey to continually seek opportunities to work with partners in response to client needs, and one more example of d2i's ability to leverage its data infrastructure to deliver capabilities to serve our clients. We are very excited to be working with TSG, especially on something so important like patient safety.”d2i invites organizations to explore the capabilities of the RSQ® Dashboard and experience how it can enhance patient safety and minimize risks. Contact d2i today to request a demo and take a step toward a safer and more efficient healthcare environment.About d2id2i is a leading healthcare data analytics company that empowers organizations with the tools and insights needed to enhance healthcare quality, streamline operations, and improve patient outcomes. With a focus on data-driven decision-making, d2i offers innovative solutions that drive positive change in the healthcare industry.About The Sullivan GroupSince 1998, The Sullivan Group has been a leading authority in patient safety and medical error reduction. Their RSQ® Solutions platform has been used by over 1,000 acute care facilities in the US, and their patented Risk Mitigation Module, part of a larger Clinical Decision Support System, has been used by over 500 emergency departments. By partnering with The Sullivan Group, many large hospital system clients have noticed significant reductions in their malpractice claims and improvements in their patient outcomes. To learn more, visit

Alan Eisman

d2i

email us here