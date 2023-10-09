Russia Supports Implementation Of Zangazur Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Russia, the European Union, and the United States can work
together on the settlement of relations between Armenia and
Azerbaijan only if the West takes into account what has been
achieved through Moscow's mediation, Russian Deputy Foreign
Minister Mikhail Galuzin said, Azernews reports.
"They can work together on the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement.
But with the understanding that the European Union and the United
States will not intercept our developments and pass them off as
their own, but will fit their actions into those modalities of the
Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement that have already been worked out
between the parties through Russian mediation," the Deputy Foreign
Minister said.
According to the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, on 2 June this
year, when the last meeting of the trilateral working group was
held, the sides noted noticeable progress in moving towards the
unblocking of transport communications. "However, we believe that
the unblocking of transport communications between Armenia and
Azerbaijan, namely the creation of the Meghri route, would link the
main territory of Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan."
During the conference, an RBC correspondent asked Russian Deputy
Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin an affirmative question to clarify
whether he was referring to the Zangazur railway or the Meghri
route, to which the Minister replied that it is about the railway
through the territory of Armenia.
"Still, we are talking about the railway through the territory
of Armenia, that's why I allowed myself to use the name Meghri
route. Yes, in Azerbaijan it is called the Zangazur corridor. Let's
just say that in order for this wording to suit everyone, we are
actively helping our Azerbaijani and Armenian partners to reach an
agreement.
We believe that this agreement will be a very important factor
in general stabilization in Transcaucasia. It will contribute to
the economic development of all Transcaucasian states because in
this case, Armenia will have an opportunity to become a transport
and logistics hub and strengthen and expand its transport links
with Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Russia. Azerbaijan will get an
opportunity for uninterrupted rhythmic transport communication
between the two parts of the country.
And the overall stabilization of the situation in the
Transcaucasus will serve to strengthen the foundations of trust
between Armenia and Azerbaijan for the future. So we are determined
to further advance these consultations within the Trilateral
Working Group." says Russian Foreign Minister Galuzin.
