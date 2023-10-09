Russians In Crimea Afraid To Transport Military Boats By Sea - Partisans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russians are afraid to move military boats by sea, so they transport them by trucks.

The Atesh military partisan movement said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians are afraid of moving military boats by sea," the post reads.

The partisans posted a photo showing the transportation of a military boat by truck from the port of Feodosia deep into Crimea.

"The exact type of boat could not be identified due to camouflage," they wrote.

According to the partisans, the occupiers fear for their watercraft even on the eastern side of the peninsula.

Photo: Atesh