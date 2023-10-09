Dubai Developments Partners With Leading Consultants For Its New Residential Project

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Dubai Developments has announced that it has partnered with a group of leading consultants in the real estate field to prepare for the launch of its latest residential project in R7 at New Administrative Capital (NAC).

The project's general consultant is Mohamed Talaat, CEO of Mohamed Talaat Architects (MTA), who has designed a large number of buildings in the NAC, including the Misr Mosque. The technology partner is Etisalat Misr, the technology sponsor for all Dubai Developments' projects. The financial and commercial consultant is ETQAN Business Development, which provides advice based on studies and research conducted by the company. The project also involves OkoPlan, which specialises in landscaping and green spaces, and PCE, which provides electromechanical services.

Abdel Fattah Al Murr, Chairperson of Dubai Developments, said that the company always seeks the best partners in all specialisations to develop the new residential project.

The company also revealed the latest details of Obsidier Tower New Capital, located in the Downtown area, where it announced the completion of the excavation work for the entire project. The new project is situated on the highest hill in R7 and covers an area of 36 feddans. It includes three international schools, four international universities, a medical center, and sports clubs. The project consists of 2,000 residential units, 500 commercial units, and 100 hotel units, with total sales reaching EGP 8bn.