Turkish FM, US Secretary of State discuss Palestine-Israel ongoing war

(MENAFN) Amid the recent escalations in tensions between Israel and Palestine, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as reported by Turkish diplomatic sources on Sunday.



During their exchange, Fidan and Blinken delved into a comprehensive discussion concerning the most recent developments unfolding in the region.



It's noteworthy that this marked the second telephone call between the two officials since the intensification of hostilities between Israel and Palestine commenced on Saturday.



The Palestinian group Hamas, in response to the perceived provocations involving the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and a surge in settler violence, initiated what they termed "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood." This operation entailed the firing of rockets and the capture of several Israelis.



In retaliation to Hamas's actions, the Israeli army launched "Operation Swords of Iron," which consisted of a series of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.



This ongoing conflict extended into its second day on Sunday, and Israel officially declared a state of war in response to the situation.

