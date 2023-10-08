JBA, Oman Delegation Discuss Commercial Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) President Hamdi Tabbaa and a delegation from the Dhofar Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Oman, headed by Nayfi Bin Hamid Fadil, discussed the economic and investment relations between Jordan and Oman.



During the meeting Tabaa stressed the importance of the bilateral relations and invited the Omani business community to explore the investment opportunities that Jordan offers and welcomed any future collaboration in that regard, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Fadil welcomed Jordanian investments in Oman, as the Sultanate offers many incentives for investors including the golden residency for 10 years and silver residency for 5 years.



The trade value between Jordan and Oman last year reached $91.9 million in comparison with $154 million in 2021.





