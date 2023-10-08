HMC Marks International Day Of Older Persons

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of the celebration of the International Day of Older Persons, Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Department of Geriatrics and Long-Term Care, a WHO Collaborating Centre for Healthy Ageing and Dementia, held a series of events to raise awareness about the importance of healthy ageing.

The programme, in collaboration with HMC's Heart Hospital, took place at Rumailah Hospital on October 1, with the participation of its nursing, dietetics, physical therapy and social service departments.

The aim was to educate healthcare professionals, elderly care teams, and the public about age-related health symptoms and to develop a better understanding of the ageing process and healthy ageing. Information pamphlets were also distributed to introduce ways of caring for the elderly at homes.

Dr Hanadi al-Hamad, HMC's deputy chief, Long-Term Care, Rehabilitation and Geriatric Care, and medical director of Rumailah Hospital and Qatar Rehabilitation Institute said celebrating the International Day of Older Persons underlines the national commitment to elderly care in Qatar.“Preventing risk factors for heart disease can significantly contribute to ensuring healthy ageing for older adults,” she said.

Dr al-Hamad urged all members of the community to work together to build a society that values and supports the well-being of older adults and promotes healthy ageing. She also highlighted the importance of encouraging more contribution of older persons to the society while promoting the benefits of leading active and healthy lifestyles.

