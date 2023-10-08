Intelligence Officers Receive FPV Drones From Volunteers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Service members of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received FPV drones from volunteers from Cherkasy.

"Participants in the Ukrainian Resistance: Cherkasy forum which was held in the regional center the other day, handed over 200 kamikaze drones to the security and defense forces of Ukraine," the Directorate posted on Facebook .

As noted, some drones were handed over to the soldiers of one of the special units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

Directorate's representative Yevhen Yerin, who participated in the forum, expressed his gratitude to the community of Cherkasy region, representatives of local self-government and business for the important help that destroys the Russian invaders and their equipment.