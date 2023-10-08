Boursa Kuwait organizes Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) workshop for capital market participants

(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait City – 8 October 2023: Boursa Kuwait, the State of Kuwait’s official stock exchange, organized an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) workshop for capital market participants on Monday, October 2, 2023, in collaboration with Sustainable Square, a consulting firm based in the United Arab Emirates. The workshop shed light on the latest trends and practices in the fields of ESG and corporate sustainability and highlighted the growing importance of these two factors on how investors across the international community base their decision-making.



The workshop was also held in commemoration of World Investor Week, an annual celebration that commenced on Monday. During the seventh iteration of the week, which runs from the 2nd to the 8th of October, securities regulators, IOSCO members and other stakeholders will promote investor education and protection.



This year’s campaign focuses on the main themes of Investor Resilience and Sustainable Finance, complemented by other themes such as Frauds and Scams Prevention, Basics of Investing, and Technology and Digital Finance. Participating IOSCO members have also identified themes relevant to their capital markets.



Speaking on behalf of Boursa Kuwait, the company’s Head of Markets, Noura Al-Abdulkareem said, “Boursa Kuwait has strived to raise the awareness of the Kuwaiti capital market’s participants and ensure that our market is aware of the latest trends, standards and practices followed by the international investment community, including those in the field of ESG reporting and corporate sustainability.”



She added, “This workshop is a continuation of the exchange’s efforts over the past few years to help professionals in the capital market industry understand ESG reporting and its importance, shedding light on various frameworks and standards. I would like to thank Sustainable Square for their valuable insights into this field and look forward to more collaborations in the future.”



Speaking on behalf of Sustainable Square, the company’s Group CEO, Mr. Monaem Ben Lellahom said, “The partnership with Boursa Kuwait underscores Sustainable Square’s unwavering commitment to elevating ESG standards regionally and globally. Together, we are not only creating value for issuers but also catalyzing a shift towards a more responsible and sustainable business ecosystem in the Kuwaiti economy. I would like to thank Boursa Kuwait for this opportunity, and I look forward to more collaborations in the future.



The initiative forms part of Boursa Kuwait’s efforts to create a lasting meaningful impact on the communities where it operates as part of its Corporate Sustainability strategy and ongoing efforts to equip all market participants with an in-depth understanding of the functioning of capital markets and various tools and techniques required to make informed investment decisions and effectively meet investors’ needs. It is also in line with Goal 4 – Quality Education – and Goal 17 – Partnership for the Goals - of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).





MENAFN08102023003982000056ID1107207496