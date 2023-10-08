Referendum, Australia's Only Chance To Establish Indigenous Voice: PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CANBERRA, Oct 8 (NNN-AAP) – Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has declared, yesterday's landmark referendum, the only chance to establish an Indigenous Voice, ruling out future attempts to do so.

Albanese today said, his Labour Party government would walk away from the voice proposal, if the“yes” vote does not succeed in yesterday's referendum, voting, in which is mandatory for all Australians aged 18 and over.

If it is passed, the referendum would alter the constitution to recognise Australia's first peoples, by establishing the Indigenous Voice, which would advise the federal parliament on all issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

The government had previously left the door open, to creating the voice through legislation, if voters defeat the referendum, but Albanese today ruled out doing so, saying, a legislated body would be weaker and easier for future governments to unwind.

A legislated voice could be abolished or stripped back by future governments, with an act of parliament whereas, any change to a voice that is enshrined in the constitution would require another referendum.

“We will continue to do what we can to listen to Indigenous Australians. We try that now. But Indigenous Australians are saying that, they want it to be enshrined,” Albanese told state media Australian Broadcasting Corporation television today.“A vote for Yes is a vote to show respect to Indigenous Australians.”

In order for the referendum to be passed, the“yes” vote must secure a double majority, meaning that more than 50 percent of voters nationally, as well as, a majority in at least four out of the six states must vote“yes.”

The“yes” vote has succeeded in only eight out of the 44 referendums in Australian history, and has failed in the most recent eight.

Albanese yesterday cast a“yes” vote at an early voting centre in Sydney, joining more than 2.2 million people who have cast their ballots early, since pre-polling opened on Monday, according to Australian Electoral Commission data.– NNN-AAP

