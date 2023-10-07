Embassy Invites Qatari Investment In Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Royal Thai Embassy in Doha is actively promoting investment opportunities in Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) to Qatar investors, with a particular focus on the energy and hydrogen technology sectors.

Ambassador of Thailand Embassy to Qatar H E Sira Swangsilpa emphasised the Thai government's eagerness to attract more international investments, aiming to bolster the nation's economic development.



Ambassador Swangsilpa pointed out the potential for Qatar to invest in the Eastern part of Thailand, particularly in the energy sector, during a recent media meeting.

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), a development project, is set to transform the Eastern Seaboard region, drawing upon its three key missions: sustainable area-based development, comprehensive infrastructure and connectivity enhancement, and the promotion of advanced technology and innovation.

The Thai Embassy in Doha provided insights into the lucrative investment incentives offered to potential investors in the EEC. These incentives include a corporate income tax holiday of up to 13 years, a 50% reduction in corporate income tax, exemptions, or reductions in import duties on machinery and essential materials, deductions for installation or construction costs, land ownership rights for foreign investors, and facilitation for foreign experts and technicians.

Thailand's allure for international investors extends beyond these incentives. The nation boasts a robust infrastructure network for air, land, sea, and rail transportation, coupled with excellent digital connectivity. Additionally, Thailand has a highly skilled labour force and an exceptional standard of living, making it an appealing investment destination in terms of cost-effectiveness.

Ambassador Swangsilpa also stressed Thailand's desire to further enhance its relations with Qatar, extending beyond medical and tourism to encompass areas like food security, agriculture, smart farming, and green farming. The envoy encouraged Qatari investors to explore opportunities in these sectors and even visit Thailand to experience smart and green farming practices firsthand.

In light of the upcoming Expo 2023, the Ambassador disclosed plans to invite Thai speakers to participate in discussions on smart and green farming. The six-month-long event, themed“Green Desert, Better Environment,” aligns with Thailand's aspirations for sustainable agriculture and environmental practices.