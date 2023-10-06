Scenic Turkish Resort Of Antalya To Host 2026 International Astronautical Congress

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The scenic resort of Antalya on the Turkish Riviera will host
the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in 2026, the
country's industry and technology minister announced on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
“Türkiye won the race and Antalya will host the world's largest
space congress in 2026. May it be beneficial to our country and
nation. Believe me, this is our shared success, and shared source
of pride,” Mehmet Fatih Kacir said during a technology event in the
northwestern Kocaeli province.
Stressing that everyone who believes in Türkiye's future can
make great contributions to such successes, he said science,
research and development, innovation, and entrepreneurship all play
important roles in scaling even more heights in the decades
ahead.
“These achievements are the results of the world's careful
follow-up of our achievements so far. I believe that together we
will accomplish much greater things in the Century of Türkiye,” he
added.
This year's 74th International Astronautical Congress is taking
place in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.
