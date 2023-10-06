Since Beginning Of Month, Enemy Shells Border More Than 300 Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy continues to fire at the border with all types of weapons, and the Kharkiv and Sumy regions are the most affected.

This was stated by Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, at a briefing at the Ukrinform Media Center.

"Since the beginning of this month alone, the enemy has fired more than 300 times from multiple rocket launchers, cannon artillery and mortars at the de-occupied territories of Ukraine within the Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions. The largest number of hostile attacks was recorded in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions," said the spokesman.

As reported, on October 5, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a shop-cafe in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region, when a memorial service was held for a soldier who was reburied in his native village.