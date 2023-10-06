Denmark Acquires Military Plant In Northern Jutland, Set To Produce Ammo To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Denmark's defense ministry confirmed on Friday that the country's government had reached an agreement to acquire a munitions factory in Northern Jutland.

That's according to The Local , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced plans for a possible acquisition of the plant in September.

According to him, the ammunition produced at the plant will be sent to Ukraine, noting that the Russian invasion "put ammunition production in Europe under drastic strain."

“The all-round critical situation has made clear to me as defence minister the need for us to re-establish ammunitions production in Denmark,” Poulsen said in a comment to news wire Ritzau.

The cost of the acquired defense factory, located in the town of Elling in the north of the municipality of Frederikshavn, has not been disclosed.

Until 2020, the plant belonged to the Spanish company Expal, which had acquired it in 2008, the report said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 2, the Danish Ministry of Defense announced its intention to donate more than EUR 14 million to the program of purchasing ammunition for the Ukrainian military from EU countries.

