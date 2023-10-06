France Revives ASALA After Long Silence

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
On Monday, the only synagogue in Yerevan was subjected to the
terror attack. The synagogue was doused with liquid, windows were
smashed, and a Molotov cocktail was thrown in. The youth wing of
the Armenian Secret Army for Liberation Armenia (ASALA) took
responsibility for the attack.
The terror organization released statements via social media
networks and noted that the act was a response to the weapon
agreements between Azerbaijan and Israel Rabbis who criticized
Pashinyan for belittling Holocaust genocide by comparing it with
the War in Garabagh. The statement of the terror organizations
reads: "This is a warning, if rabbis in the U.S. and Europe
continue to support the Aliyev regime, then we will burn synagogues
in other countries."
Another point that draws attention is that the terror act
happened at a time when France was trying to get strong in the
region. Of course, this reminds many of the heinous France - ASALA
relations.
As is known, ASALA was created in Beirut in 1975 by Hagop
Hagopian. The organizations conducted several terror attacks
against Turkish diplomats. For 7 years, Lebanon was a paradise for
ASALA and the organization branched out. However, once Beirut was
under the control of Israel in 1982, the demise of ASALA started.
Having lost all its support, the terror organization was obliged to
leave the Middle East. At that time, France gave a hand to the
organization by providing shelter.
How did the Armenian terror organization betray
France?
The organization transferred all its infrastructure from Lebanon
to France. However, the honeymoon between France and ASALA did not
last long. The Armenian terror organization betrayed France by
conducting the terror act in Orly airport. Following the terror
attack, the organization was expelled from France and the second
person of ASALA Monte Melkonyan was arrested. Soon Hagop Hagopian
was killed in Europe and Monte became the head of the organization.
When the First Garabagh War broke out the French government freed
Monte to fight against Azerbaijan in Garabagh. However, Garabagh
became his grave, i.e. he was killed here and ASALA dissolved in
1994.
Thus, the last incident poses questions about whether France is
reviving the organization to use it against Israel and Azerbaijan
after its long silence. Are there any terror attacks expected to
continue in both regions?
Regarding the issue, we learned the opinion of Dean Shmuel
Elmas, a journalist and expert on Geopolitics and Energy from
Tel-Aviv, Israel.
In his comment to AZERNEWS , he pointed out that
If Israel sees that these kinds of attacks will continue, Armenia
will get some kind of hits in two directions. First and foremost,
as always, Israel will deepen its cooperation with Azerbaijan.
Israel has the best intelligence units in the world.
“Such like in the Iranian case, Israel might help Azerbaijan
with intelligence from Yerevan. Secondly, I saw that the Armenian
ambassador in Tel Aviv decided to talk with the Associated Press.
Maybe, he wants to gain some popularity inside and outside Israel.
His main problem is Mr. Muxtar Məmmədov, one of the most honorable
ambassadors in Israel, he came here about six months ago. The
Israeli public loves Azerbaijan and therefore, if we see these
attacks continue, the only thing that the Armenian ambassador will
get is diplomatic reprimand from the Israeli MFA,” Dean Shmuel
Elmas said.
He also added that about 150 thousand Armenians live in Lebanon
and several other thousands in Syria. They can cooperate with
pro-Iranians such as the Lebanese Hezbollah and different others in
Syria, Such as the Afghani Fatemiyoun.
“We know that Israel fights the Iranian presence in Syria and
therefore we might see Israeli attacks on Armenians that help the
Iranians in Syria if they make some mistakes. Moreover, Türkiye
fights PKK in Syria, so this is just one example of how Türkiye,
Azerbaijan, and Israel can create a powerful triangle about the
Iranian-Armenian relations in the South Caucasus and the Middle
East,” he said.
He also touched on possible Israel-Azerbaijani joint operations
against ASALA and noted that the intelligence relations between the
two countries are amazing, such as in all the different sectors:
Military, Energy, Education, and so on.
“Jerusalem and Baku work together all the time, and this is very
bad for all the terrorists in the South Caucasus and the Middle
East. Honestly, It doesn't matter if you speak about terrorist
regimes like the ayatollah's regime or terrorist organizations.
Israel and Azerbaijan strive for peace. But, those who aspire to
war against them will pay,” he concluded.
