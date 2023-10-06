France Revives ASALA After Long Silence

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

On Monday, the only synagogue in Yerevan was subjected to the terror attack. The synagogue was doused with liquid, windows were smashed, and a Molotov cocktail was thrown in. The youth wing of the Armenian Secret Army for Liberation Armenia (ASALA) took responsibility for the attack.

The terror organization released statements via social media networks and noted that the act was a response to the weapon agreements between Azerbaijan and Israel Rabbis who criticized Pashinyan for belittling Holocaust genocide by comparing it with the War in Garabagh. The statement of the terror organizations reads: "This is a warning, if rabbis in the U.S. and Europe continue to support the Aliyev regime, then we will burn synagogues in other countries."

Another point that draws attention is that the terror act happened at a time when France was trying to get strong in the region. Of course, this reminds many of the heinous France - ASALA relations.

As is known, ASALA was created in Beirut in 1975 by Hagop Hagopian. The organizations conducted several terror attacks against Turkish diplomats. For 7 years, Lebanon was a paradise for ASALA and the organization branched out. However, once Beirut was under the control of Israel in 1982, the demise of ASALA started. Having lost all its support, the terror organization was obliged to leave the Middle East. At that time, France gave a hand to the organization by providing shelter.

How did the Armenian terror organization betray France?

The organization transferred all its infrastructure from Lebanon to France. However, the honeymoon between France and ASALA did not last long. The Armenian terror organization betrayed France by conducting the terror act in Orly airport. Following the terror attack, the organization was expelled from France and the second person of ASALA Monte Melkonyan was arrested. Soon Hagop Hagopian was killed in Europe and Monte became the head of the organization. When the First Garabagh War broke out the French government freed Monte to fight against Azerbaijan in Garabagh. However, Garabagh became his grave, i.e. he was killed here and ASALA dissolved in 1994.

Thus, the last incident poses questions about whether France is reviving the organization to use it against Israel and Azerbaijan after its long silence. Are there any terror attacks expected to continue in both regions?

Regarding the issue, we learned the opinion of Dean Shmuel Elmas, a journalist and expert on Geopolitics and Energy from Tel-Aviv, Israel.

In his comment to AZERNEWS , he pointed out that If Israel sees that these kinds of attacks will continue, Armenia will get some kind of hits in two directions. First and foremost, as always, Israel will deepen its cooperation with Azerbaijan. Israel has the best intelligence units in the world.

“Such like in the Iranian case, Israel might help Azerbaijan with intelligence from Yerevan. Secondly, I saw that the Armenian ambassador in Tel Aviv decided to talk with the Associated Press. Maybe, he wants to gain some popularity inside and outside Israel. His main problem is Mr. Muxtar Məmmədov, one of the most honorable ambassadors in Israel, he came here about six months ago. The Israeli public loves Azerbaijan and therefore, if we see these attacks continue, the only thing that the Armenian ambassador will get is diplomatic reprimand from the Israeli MFA,” Dean Shmuel Elmas said.

He also added that about 150 thousand Armenians live in Lebanon and several other thousands in Syria. They can cooperate with pro-Iranians such as the Lebanese Hezbollah and different others in Syria, Such as the Afghani Fatemiyoun.

“We know that Israel fights the Iranian presence in Syria and therefore we might see Israeli attacks on Armenians that help the Iranians in Syria if they make some mistakes. Moreover, Türkiye fights PKK in Syria, so this is just one example of how Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Israel can create a powerful triangle about the Iranian-Armenian relations in the South Caucasus and the Middle East,” he said.

He also touched on possible Israel-Azerbaijani joint operations against ASALA and noted that the intelligence relations between the two countries are amazing, such as in all the different sectors: Military, Energy, Education, and so on.

“Jerusalem and Baku work together all the time, and this is very bad for all the terrorists in the South Caucasus and the Middle East. Honestly, It doesn't matter if you speak about terrorist regimes like the ayatollah's regime or terrorist organizations. Israel and Azerbaijan strive for peace. But, those who aspire to war against them will pay,” he concluded.