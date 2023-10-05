Comprehensive Wellness Exams For Beloved Pets At Dogwood Veterinary Clinic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dogwood Veterinary Clinic stands as a top-tier veterinary establishment, delivering outstanding care to pets throughout Louisville and Prospect.

PROSPECT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dogwood Veterinary Clinic proudly announces comprehensive wellness exam services designed to provide the highest level of care for furry family members. With a commitment to building a better veterinary practice, Dr. Franklin and the team at Dogwood Veterinary Clinic are excited about this suite of services.Wellness exams are a cornerstone of preventive pet healthcare, and Dogwood Veterinary Clinic believes in going above and beyond to ensure the health and happiness of pets. The wellness exams are tailored to meet the unique needs of pets at different life stages.Puppy visits are designed to conduct thorough physical examinations to monitor a puppy's growth and development. In addition, vaccination schedules and nutrition recommendations are discussed and tailored to each puppy's needs.Kitten visits are comprehensive health assessments for kittens to ensure they are thriving. Visits include vaccination plans to protect against common feline diseases and nutritional advice to support the kitten's growth and development.Dogwood Veterinary Clinic uses state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and techniques to identify and address health issues to provide timely and accurate diagnoses for better treatment outcomes. Dogwood works to find a way to build a better veterinary practice with compassionate care for pets with chronic conditions or illnesses.For more information about Dogwood Veterinary Clinic wellness exams, pet owners can visit their website or contact the clinic at 502-710-0170.About Dogwood Veterinary Clinic: Dogwood Veterinary Clinic is a leading veterinary practice that provides exceptional care to pets in Louisville and Prospect. Led by Dr. Franklin and a team of highly skilled professionals, the clinic offers various veterinary services to keep pets healthy and happy throughout their lives.Company: Dogwood Veterinary ClinicAddress: 10400 Meeting St.City: ProspectState: KYZip code: 40059

Katie Franklin

Dogwood Veterinary Clinic

+1 502-710-0170



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram