Princess Basma Bint Talal Inaugurates JOHUD Development Center In Zarqa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Oct. 5 (Petra) - HRH Princess Basma Bint Talal on Thursday inaugurated Princess Basma Development Center affiliated with Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD) in Zarqa governorate, which is the fifty-second within the network of JOHUD development centers across the Kingdom.Speaking during the opening ceremony, Her Highness affirmed JOHUD's pride in partnering with Zarqa municipality to contribute to national efforts to achieve human and comprehensive development in the governorate, to serve the local community and focus on women and youth issues.The Princess said this partnership comes within the framework of JOHUD's "purposeful" partnerships with various national institutions in the public and private sectors.Additionally, Princess Basma noted municipalities are among the "active" sectors in achieving the Kingdom's administrative, societal and economic development, indicating that JOHUD attaches "remarkable" importance to the partnership with the local administration sector in this regard.The Princess stressed importance of investing in the "creative and promising" Jordanian human assets in Zarqa, especially youth.The Princess also stressed need to orchestrate efforts of the governorate's various institutions to address challenges facing youth and women, especially unemployment and poverty, and provide an "incubating" environment for youth creative talents.Thanking Zarqa Municipality for its cooperation with JOHUD to open the center, the Princess lauded its efforts in serving the city's citizens and its "great" efforts to improve Zarqa's infrastructure services and make it an "attractive" investment destination.