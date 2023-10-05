Anti-Polio Campaign Disrupted In Peshawar's Badaber Due To Utility Woes

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Shahid Khan

Local government representatives and residents of Badaber, a suburb of Peshawar, have obstructed the ongoing polio eradication efforts.

Representatives from three village councils and local inhabitants converged around the BHU of Garhi Mali Khel, citing a prolonged electricity outage in the area, lasting for three days, and an absence of water supply in homes and mosques as the reasons behind their resistance. They have made it clear that they will not permit anti-polio campaigns to proceed until electricity is restored.

On the fourth day of the anti-polio campaign, as polio teams prepared to depart from the main health center, Garhi Mali Khel, situated in the Sulaiman Khel Union Council of Badaber, local representatives and residents hailing from three village councils within BHU halted their progress and categorically stated that campaigning in these areas would not be tolerated.

Also Read: Estimating Afghan Refugee Numbers in Pakistan: A Complex Challenge

Chairman of Village Council Shahab Khel, Jafar, conveyed to TNN that the entire Union Council has been without electricity for the past three days, with water shortages plaguing homes and mosques. He shared the plight of children who endure sleepless nights due to mosquito bites.

Jafar emphasized that, if the government genuinely cares about the well-being of their children, it should ensure their basic needs are met first. He affirmed that the campaign boycott would persist until electricity is reinstated.

In response, the Peshawar district administration acknowledged a surge in electricity-related complaints during the current polio campaign. While acknowledging that each day brings its share of campaign disruptions due to fundamental issues, they assured that negotiations are ongoing with the elders of the Union Council Sulaiman Khel and local government representatives, expressing optimism that a resolution will be reached soon.

Hits: 0