Ukraine to teach "Entrepreneurship and Financial Literacy" as an obligatory course

Since the beginning 2025, Ukrainian students in grades 8-9 will be obligated to have the course "Entrepreneurship and Financial Literacy." The pilot stage of the course started in 2024. That is in line with the Deposit Guarantee Fund of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.



The course will be an obligatory subject in comprehensive secondary for children in grades 8 and 9 from 2025.



To guarantee schools have the essential materials, a group of specialist, such as deputies from the Deposit Guarantee Fund, educators, and scholars from different areas of Ukraine, have built a comprehensive teaching kit.



The kit will contain a textbook, workbook, teacher's guide, electronic resources, and lesson presentations.



Till now, 96 teachers have been qualified to teach this recent subject in schools.



The course was built to assist students navigate the current funding globe and make informed decisions. The need for such a course has increased owing to the rose of complexity of financial issues and the significance of financial literacy for making sound personal and business decisions.



