Erdogan stresses immediate need for Syria’s rebuilding, deepens Turkey-Italy cooperation

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Turkey’s Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan underscored the importance of taking immediate measures to rebuild Syria during a phone conversation with Italian Prime Giorgia Meloni.



Erdogan highlighted that lifting sanctions on Syria, with Italy taking the initiative, would significantly "benefit" the reconstruction process, according to a statement issued by Turkey’s Communications Directorate.



In their discussion, the two leaders also addressed bilateral relations, along with pressing regional and global challenges.



“Noting that Turkey and Italy reached a bilateral trade volume of USD32 billion in 2024 and that this figure could be increased by expanding trade and investment relations, President Erdogan stated that Turkey seeks to foster greater cooperation with Italy in many areas, particularly in the defense industry and energy,” the statement said.



Erdogan emphasized that Turkey remains committed to enhancing its collaboration with Italy across various fields, with a particular focus on the defense industry and energy sectors.

