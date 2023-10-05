Japan starts releasing second set of treated radioactive water from Fukushima plant

(MENAFN) Japan initiated the second phase of the controlled release of treated radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday. This release is set to continue until October 23, as reported by Yonhap News.



The Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco), which operates the plant, has outlined a plan to discharge approximately 460 tons of treated water daily, located about 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) off the coastline through an underwater tunnel.



According to Tepco's most recent measurements conducted on Wednesday, the tritium concentration in the treated water ranged between 63 and 87 becquerels per liter.



This is significantly below both Japan's environmental release standards of 60,000 becquerels per liter and Tepco's self-imposed limit of 1,500 becquerels.



Tepco had initiated the release of treated radioactive water from the plant on August 24, which elicited strong reactions from China, as well as opposition parties in South Korea and the Solomon Islands.

