Iraqi leader says country's pleasant relations with Iran significant

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Iraq’s Leader Abdul Latif Rashid praised the country’s pleasant relations with Iran, considering them significant for the Iraq’s administration. Rashid delivered the comments in an interview with Iraqi news outlet.



“Our relations with Iran are important as we share a 1400 km border with each other,” the leader declared.



He emphasized that Baghdad is not going to permit any power to employ its soil to damage Iraq’s neighbors as well. His remarks come following some Iraqi representatives alleged that they had remained dedicated to a security agreement inked with Iran in March, and banished all pro-independence militant factions stying in Iraqi Kurdistan.



The Komalah, Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), and Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) are among the terrorist organizations whose bases have purportedly been destroyed.



The president of Iraq also disclosed that Baghdad is attempting to negotiate a similar agreement with Turkey during the conversation. He criticized Ankara for its repeated strikes on Iraq's northern territories before saying, "We are seeking to reach an agreement with Turkey to solve the current problems, as happened with Iran."

MENAFN05102023000045015839ID1107194620