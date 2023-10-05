Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinians Near Tulkarm

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Tulkarm / PNN /

Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians youths identified as Hudhayfah Fares and Abd al-Rahman Atta after their vehicle was targeted near the village of Shufa, south of Tulkarm.

The Ministry of Health stated that the General Authority for Civil Affairs informed them of the martyrdom of the young men Abdulrahman Fares Mohammed Atta (23 years old) and Hudhaifa Adnan Mohammed Fares (27 years old).

Local sources reported that the youths Atta and Fares were martyred during confrontations with the occupation forces in the village of Shufa. They are from the Tulkarm refugee camp and reside in the Zannuba suburb east of the city.

An Israeli special force, supported by a large number of occupation troops, had invaded the Tulkarm refugee camp from the Zannuba suburb east of the city. They deployed snipers among the alleys, and intense confrontations broke out between the youth and the occupation soldiers, who fired live bullets, sound bombs, and tear gas towards them.

Medical sources at Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital reported that two injuries from the occupation's bullets had arrived, one in the shoulder and the other in the abdomen. Their condition is stable.

The Directorate of Education in Tulkarm announced the delay of the school day in the city and its suburbs until 9 AM to ensure the safety of the students' lives.

Earlier in the early morning hours on Thursday local sources reported that a number of Israeli occupation soldiers were shot during their raid on Tulkarm refugee camp early Thursday.

Social media platforms and Palestinian media outlets circulated videos showing the evacuation of an injured Israeli soldier from Tulkarm camp, along with images of bloodstains at one of the locations within the camp where occupation soldiers were stationed and came under gunfire before retreating.

Local sources confirmed injuries among the occupation forces after they fell into an ambush in the Al-Balouneh neighborhood, where shots were fired and several explosive devices were thrown.

Earlier in the early morning hours, a large Israeli occupation force had raided Tulkarm camp, leading to intense confrontations and clashes within the camp.

Sources indicated that the clashes are ongoing, and explosive devices have been detonated as Palestinian resistance fighters confront the occupation forces in Tulkarm camp.

Channel 7, an Israeli TV channel, reported an exchange of gunfire between the army and Palestinian gunmen in the Tulkarm area, describing these clashes as violent.

The sources stated that the occupation forces withdrew from Tulkarm camp.