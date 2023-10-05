BX Swiss AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch

ETC Group launches its first Crypto-ETP on an MSCI index the BX Swiss Exchange

05.10.2023 / 08:15 CET/CEST

The Swiss stock exchange BX Swiss welcomes ETC Group as a new ETP issuer. ETC Group has listed the ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP primarily on BX Swiss. The new Crpto-ETP will now be traded alongside a number of other crypto ETPs on BX Swiss. ETC Group's ETP offering provides investors with the opportunity to passively invest in leading crypto stocks. With the new ETP from ETC Group 67 ETPs from 16 issuers are tradable daily on BX Swiss from 9.00 am to 5.30 pm. The ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP (ISIN DE000A3G3ZL3, Ticker: DA20) is the world's first crypto ETP based on an MSCI index. It is physically backed and offers investors a passive investment opportunity in the crypto market. The underlying index comprises the top 20 investable crypto stocks. The ETP aims to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the MSCI Global Digital Assets Select Top 20 Capped Index, before costs and fees. The index is rebalanced quarterly. ETC Group provides regulated investment products for investing in cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Based in London, the company aims to provide with seamless and efficient investment access to digital assets and the blockchain. "We are pleased to welcome ETC Group as a new issuer on BX Swiss, offering further innovative ways to invest in the cryptocurrency market.", says Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer of BX Swiss. "With the listing on BX Swiss investors from Switzerland can now invest even more economically and easily in the only diversified crypto ETP on an index from MSCI: the ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP.", says Tim Bevan, Chief Executive Officer from ETC Group.

