Tanmiah Food Company Champions Cultural Diplomacy through Culinary Excellence at Saudi Village in Italy

The Saudi Village immersed international visitors and residents of Rome in the rich culture, history, heritage, and cuisine of Saudi Arabia, offering a glimpse into its tourist attractions and future goals. The event was held at Casina Valadier, a neoclassical building in Villa Borghese, the historical park in the heart of Italy’s capital, renowned for its unique panoramic view of the city and considered one of the most beautiful and prestigious venues in Rome.



The event, a platform for building bridges between Saudi Arabia and Italy, was officially opened by HRH Prince Faisal bin Sattam bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Italy. It witnessed the presence of Tanmiah’s Board of Directors member, Mr. Kamel Al-Munajjed and the CEO of Tanmiah, Mr. Zulfiqar Hamadani.



Mr. Zulfiqar Hamadani, CEO of Tanmiah, expressed, " With immense honour, we represent Saudi Arabia, symbolizing the unity and enduring friendship between the two nations. Our participation is not merely a presentation of Saudi’s rich culinary traditions; it is a strategic alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 and an initiative to showcase the potential of the halal food industry to the world.



We are here to reflect our commitment to quality, authenticity and shared values and invite mutually beneficial collaborations. We believe in the transformative power of food as a universal connector, capable of fostering mutual respect, understanding, and global harmony and contributing to a global appreciation of the Kingdom’s rich culture and values through the universal language of food.”



Tanmiah's participation represents its strategic move towards inviting potential international partners and investors to explore with Tanmiah the exciting opportunities presented by Saudi Vision 2030 in the halal food industry. The event took visitors on a journey through Saudi Arabia's most renowned UNESCO sites, offering immersive experiences to delve into the Kingdom's traditions, culture, culinary delights, and tourist attractions and experience the unparalleled hospitality of its people.



For over 60 years, Tanmiah has maintained an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in the food production sector. This longstanding tradition of excellence aligns with the principles of Saudi Vision 2030.







