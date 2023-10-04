Partisans Discover Secret Depot Of Invaders In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, partisans discovered a secret depot of the invaders at an abandoned vegetable warehouse near Simferopol.

"Our agents discovered a hidden warehouse of the Russian occupiers in the village of Mazanka, Simferopol district. It is equipped at an abandoned vegetable warehouse in the rock," ATESH partisan movement posted on Telegram .

According to the information provided by the partisans, the entrance to the depot is fortified with shell rock and temporary fortifications. Tents with the personnel of invaders are located below the main entrance. There are posts of the Russian military police, which inspect civilian cars and local residents, at the entrance to the village.

Invaders building defense lines in Crimea –

"It's probably a very worthy target goal that requires a Grom [missile]. All the information was submitted – we are waiting for the results!" reads the post

Earlier it was reported that partisans discovered a repair base of the occupiers in Crimea.

Photos: ATESH, Telegram