Azerbaijan Did Great Job In Organizing International Astronautical Congress - Turkish Space Agency

done a really great job in hosting the International Astronautical
Congress, Head of the Turkish National Space Agency Serdar Huseyin
Yildirim said during the reception of the Turkish Embassy in
Azerbaijan within the framework of the 74th International
Astronautical Congress, Trend reports.
According to him, deep space exploration, space tourism, the use
of the Moon as a base, flights to Mars and much more are actively
discussed at this event.
He noted that, in three months, Türkiye will send its first
astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a
scientific mission, which proves Türkiye's active progress in this
field.
The 74th International Astronautical Congress kicked off in Baku
on October 2 in partnership with the Space Agency of the Republic
of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) and the International Astronautical
Federation.
The event is attended by representatives of space agencies, the
public sector, investors and private space companies, local and
international media, as well as more than 5,000 representatives
from 101 countries. 150 companies are represented in the exhibition
pavilion at the International Astronautics Congress.
The International Astronautical Congress in Baku will last until
October 6.
