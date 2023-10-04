(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DETROIT, and ZEIST, Netherlands, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerley and NET2GRID are joining forces to provide the best experience in the customer engagement market for utility bill management, real-time energy control, and appliance disaggregation. This exclusive partnership combines Powerley's award-winning user experience, data visualization apps, and SaaS offerings with NET2GRID's unique Energy AI disaggregation services, setting a new industry standard for utility partners and customers alike.

Powerley and NET2GRID Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Customer Engagement in the Utility Industry

"I'm thrilled to announce this strategic alliance and proud to offer a home energy management solution that will deliver unprecedented customer experiences," said Rahul Prakash, CEO of Powerley. "Any utility seeking to help their customers with home energy management will find it impossible to overlook the undeniable value of this combined solution."

Bert Lutje Berenbroek, CEO of NET2GRID, added, "By integrating NET2GRID's Energy AI into Powerley's app and web-based tools, homeowners will now be able to see their energy usage and costs down to the appliance level on a daily basis.

At the same time, analyzing meter data unlocks digital marketing potential for utilities, among other things, reducing their cost to serve."

As industry leaders in North America and Europe respectively, Powerley and NET2GRID bring vast expertise supported by some of the biggest energy companies in the world, including DTE Energy, E.ON,

and EDP. This deep understanding of market challenges positions the partnership to provide a comprehensive, holistic solution.

"This partnership presents an exciting opportunity for DTE customers to gain a deeper understanding of their energy bill and unlock valuable, actionable insights that will help them manage their energy usage," expressed Steve Ambrose, vice president and chief Information officer of DTE Energy and Powerley Board Member.

The combined team boasts over 20 years of experience working with real-time, high-frequency data and over five years in edge computing, paving the way for an exceptional home energy management experience.

With one of the world's largest ground-truth appliance event datasets and the most extensive real-time energy IoT dataset, the partnership offers unmatched data science and disaggregation accuracy for both low and high granularity energy consumption data.

Utility partners will also gain immediate visibility of residential solar panels, electric vehicles, and battery storage units within their service areas. This equips them to provide customers with expert guidance on optimizing these resources for enhanced grid management and more efficient demand response strategies.

Jason Vazzano, Powerley Board Member, commented, "The growth of these two companies and their synergies offer new avenues for sustainability and efficiency, transforming how utilities view residential energy usage."

designs, develops, and delivers custom-labeled DIY Home Energy Management solutions. Powerley's product offering includes hardware, software, and UX that works together to empower households to control their energy utilization, waste, and carbon footprints through web and mobile applications. Working in partnership with

utility companies, Powerley is helping them modernize their digital customer engagement and provide utilities with a tool to accelerate the transition to clean energy. Powerley has created a SaaS business centered around home energy management by combining its features, ease-of-use, and user experience.

empowers its customers to become energy transition leaders by unlocking value from energy data. NET2GRID transforms energy data into highly accurate insights thanks to its cutting-edge Energy AI. Our customers include E.ON, EDP, EDF, ENI, Rabobank, Itron and Maxeon.

