(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has cleared out its arms supply to transfer to Ukraine and must urge other nations to come forward for Ukraine’s aid, a senior army source informed a newspaper on Monday.



But statements propose that European Union as well as United States stockpiles are merely as consumed by the attempt to support Kiev.



“We’ve given away just about as much as we can afford,” the source said. “We will continue to source equipment to provide for Ukraine, but what they need now is things like air defense assets and artillery ammunition and we’ve run dry on all that.”



The United Kingdom has allocated EUR4.6 billion (USD5.56 billion) army assistance to Ukraine since the previous February. In an op-ed in the newspaper on Sunday, previous Defense Secretary Ben Wallace stated that he had questioned Premier Rishi Sunak to allocate an extra EUR2.3 billion (USD2.77 billion) before quitting his position the previous month.



