Taiwan investigation says submarine info leaked

(MENAFN) Taiwanese prosecutors are looking into accusations that talks about its first regionally made submarine was leaked to Beijing. The ship in interrogation, called ‘Hai Kun’ in Chinese and ‘Narwhal’ in English, was exposed on Thursday.



The interrogation was exposed following Indigenous Defense Submarine program director Huang Shu-kuang informed the press that a free-lancer that was unsuccessful to ensure the offer had leaked the data regarding the project to Beijing. Huang also supposed that unidentified Taiwanese lawmakers had made it “difficult” to procure crucial gear.



Huang’s remarks generated outburst in Taipei, with the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office declaring an investigation into the issue. It stated on Monday that the claims had generated “great attention” and that prosecutors were ordered to “investigate the case as soon as possible to safeguard national security.”



MENAFN04102023000045015687ID1107186656