Evite Expands Portfolio Of Branded Designs, Collaborates With Minecraft, Cocomelon And Blippi

Evite , the world's leading digital invitation platform, unveiled a new trio of collections with cherished children's brands: Minecraft and Moonbug Entertainment's CoComelon and Blippi. These partnerships include invitations, thank you notes and greeting cards that showcase the characters and captivating motifs from each brand.

“We've been hearing from parents that their kids are absolutely obsessed with these brands,” said David Yeom, CEO of Evite.“We're delighted to bring these characters to life through our invitations and to continue expanding our branded options to make sure that hosts have the perfect invitation for every themed party.”

Minecraft is one of the most popular video games with a large global following among children and adults alike. Its signature blocks and vibrant colors make for unique, artistic invitations for gamers of all ages and for all festivities. All three collaborations offer a mix of premium and free invitation options using the beloved and recognizable characters from each, and thank you notes, allowing organizers to effortlessly send personalized messages en masse to their entire guest list.

CoComelon, the most watched preschool brand, and worldwide sensation, Blippi, inspire kids everywhere to laugh, learn and grow through their entertaining and relatable franchises. Evite is helping parents bring these treasured shows to life for themed celebrations through this first-of-its-kind collaboration. Designs depict Blippi on curiadventures and JJ with friends playing, with the option to customize certain designs with photos for a personal touch.

“We've already seen our enthusiastic fans throw over-the-top CoComelon and Blippi-themed celebrations, so we know they'll be thrilled to now have matching invitations to complete the party,” said Joan Grasso, Head of Consumer Products, Americas at Moonbug Entertainment.“This partnership is the perfect fit and is another opportunity forto bring our characters closer to our fans.”

Branded invitations are among some of the most popular and highly sought-after designs on Evite's platform. Other recent collaborative collections include Disney , which displays characters from fan-favorite movies including Encanto, Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Star Wars, LFrank , which encompasses the brand's recognizable patterns such as leopard print and rainbows, and Sesame Street , which portrays the brand's iconic scenes and characters like Big Bird, Elmo and Cookie Monster.

Working with these brands has contributed to Evite's significantly expanding its design portfolio with unique styles that appeal to all age groups. This year, Evite plans to continue releasing collections with leading brands that customers love. To discover all of Evite's recent partnerships, please visit .

About Evite

Evite is the world's leading digital invitation platform focused on bringing people together face-to-face. With thousands of free and premium customizable designs which can be sent by email or text message, Evite makes celebrating face-to-face easier and more memorable for its 120+ million annual users. Launched in 1998, the company has sent nearly three billion invitations over its history and drives billions of dollars in party-related purchases. Evite is headquartered in Glendale. Visit to start planning, get inspired or download the Evite app.

About Moonbug Entertainment

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company inspiring kids everywhere to laugh, learn and grow. The company is behind some of the biggest kids' entertainment brands in the world including CoComelon and Blippi. Moonbug believes every child should have access to entertaining and enriching content, making its shows available on more than 150 video platforms globally including Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and YouTube Kids. The company is also a global leader in pre-school music and audio experiences, available on 100+ audio platforms globally. Moonbug brands extend far beyond the screen to include streaming music, consumer products and live events.

Moonbug is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

About Minecraft

Minecraft is one of the best-selling video games in history with up to 140 million monthly active players across 20 platforms. At its core, Minecraft is a game about placing blocks and going on adventures. The Minecraft franchise continues to reach new players through ongoing game updates, new experiences like Minecraft: Education Edition and Minecraft Dungeons, a diverse line of consumer products, a growing library of Marketplace content, books and an upcoming major motion picture.

N6 for Evite

View source version on newsdirect